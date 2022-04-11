Chesterfield man scoops £500,000 telly jackpot by predicting winners at Cheltenham Festival

Jordan Reynolds, 24, won the largest ever jackpot offered on ITV7 in conjunction with ITV Racing after correctly guessing seven winners from seven races during the Cheltenham Festival.

He secured his winnings after predicting a Billaway victory at the 4.10 race.

Jordan said: “Honest to God, I can’t believe it. I literally checked it after the sixth race and all six had come in and I just messaged my mate saying ‘hang on, have these been coming in?’ and I double checked the website and realised I’d got six in and then thought, ‘ he’s got to win by a neck now’, and I thought ‘that’s unlikely, he’s favourite, he’ll probably smash it’ but then he came from behind.

Jordan Reynolds hit the jackpot after predicting seven correct wins at the Cheltenham Festival (photo: Ashley Crowden/JMP).

“I didn’t expect it, so I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to chill out and be a bit normal, but now I know everyone in Chesterfield knows I’ve won it, I don’t think it’ll be like that when I step foot out the house in a bit, so I’ll have to see what happens!”

Jordan met ITV Racing’s sports presenter, Ed Chamberlain, and one of the horses that helped bag him the jackpot, Hiway One o Three, at horse trainer, Chris Jordan’s yard, where he was also presented with the cheque.