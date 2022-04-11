Photos show adorable Derbyshire Border Collie puppies enjoying the spring sunshine
These photos show six adorable seven-week-old Border Collie puppies learn to ‘wait’ - the first command they are being taught.
Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:26 am
Dwarfed by seemingly giant daffodils in a flower-bed at their home near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, the playful pups belong to working sheepdog breeder, Becky Dykes.
Becky also trains the dogs, and breeds pedigree Texel and Dutch spotted sheep from her family’s farm.
The lovely images were captured by Rod Kirkpatrick of F Stop Press.
