Chesterfield make-up artist transforms into creepy characters for Halloween

Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the film It and Billy Butcherson and Winnie Sanderson from Hocus Pocus have fired her imagination – and there’s more to come!

Rachel, who works as a professional make-up artist in Chesterfield and lives in Staveley, said: “I’m trying to post two a week until Halloween.

"My fave one so far has been Pennywise the clown - I loved the sound clip I found on TikTok for it! Plus I knew what I wanted to do for my own spin on it so couldn’t wait to see it finished! I think that one took the longest, about three hours, followed by Billy Butcherson from Hocus Pocus!”

She has also transformed herself into the sinister Red Light, Green Light doll from Netflix smash-hit survival drama Squid Game.

Rachel has worked her magical make-up skills on Hades, the fast-talking god from the Disney animated movie Hercules.

And her transformation into Daniel Craig in his last incarnation as James Bond in No TIme To Die has been a big hit on Tik Tolk.

Dring this year’s Euros tournament Rachel scored a big army of fans when she made herself up to look like England football heroes Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire.

Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson took Rachel Brobbin more than two hours to recreate in make-up.

Hocus Pocus Winnie Sanderson from the film Hocus Pocus launched the Halloween-themed transformations.

Rachel's transformation into the sinister Red Light, Green Light doll from the hit Netflix survival drama competition.

Scary character Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the film It took Rachel three hours to create.