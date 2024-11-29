Chesterfield litter picker and charity fundraiser left ‘disgusted’ after finding human faeces near children’s play area
Lee Brassington, from the Chesterfield Litter Pickers group, was working to clean an area of Thistle Park in Brimington earlier this week – when he discovered several piles of human faeces.
He said: “I'd just like warn people what's lurking in the bushes on Thistle Park behind the cabins.
“Sadly, nothing shocks us pickers on what we find, but to do this on a kids play park is just disgusting behaviour. Not just the one either, it's multiple piles.
“Please tell your kids not to go round the back of the cabins – this needs to stop.”
Lee added he had reported it to the council.
Lee is well-known across Chesterfield, both for his efforts to help keep the town litter-free, and for working to raise money for charity.
In September, Lee completed a 24-hour charity litter pick to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Earlier this year, Lee raised £2,710 for Bluebell Wood – after completing his own version of the Three Peaks Challenge.
The challenge usually involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours, but Lee’s aim was to complete the challenge within 24 days – and walk 468 miles between the mountains.
When the Chesterfield Bypass was closed in June for Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Walk, Lee organised a group litter pick along the route – collecting over 60 bags of rubbish.
Lee also raised a further £3,500 for Bluebell Wood back in 2023 – completing a 500-mile-long charity litter pick.
