The care that a “larger than life” grandfather received from Ashgate Hospice at the end of his life has inspired his family to support the charity’s winter fundraising appeal.

Richard Bladon’s family has dedicated a Light up a Life star in his memory and will pay tribute to him at Ashgate Hospice’s poignant lantern procession and remembrance ceremony on Sunday, December 1.

Richard, from Morton, Derbyshire, was diagnosed with a severe brain tumour in 2014 after having a seizure at work – despite having not experienced any symptoms beforehand.

Two years later, after undergoing intense surgery and treatment, he died in February 2016, aged just 58.

Richard, pictured here on the right, sadly passed away in 2016.

The hospice’s Palliative Care Specialist Nurse team were able to fulfil the grandfather-of-four’s wish of dying at home.

His daughter, Hayley Bramley, said Richard was “just so peaceful” at the end of his life after the hospice “did everything to ensure he was as comfortable as he possibly could be”.

The 36-year-old, from Morton, said: “Dad was larger than life; a really lovely, genuine bloke who had time for anybody.

“We’re a very close-knit family, so when the doctors told us he had a brain tumour, it absolutely floored us; he had no symptoms and didn’t feel unwell at all. We couldn’t believe what we were hearing.”

Richard’s family have since raised £13,000 for Ashgate Hospice.

Richard, who was 6”2 and ironically known as “Tich” by close friends and family, worked as a foreman at construction firm Bowmer and Kirkland.

He was a big music fan, particularly Northern Soul, Motown and Ska, and enjoyed going on family holidays to Turkey and Malta.

In January 2016, his health rapidly declined, and it was his wish to spend his final days at home which was when the hospice stepped in.

Ashgate provided medical equipment, including a specialist bed, and was there to provide emotional and financial support for the family too.

Hayley said: “They just sorted everything out for us. They made every effort to ensure Dad could be as comfortable as he possibly could be.

“Mum really struggled at the thought of being on her own; the hospice’s support meant we could focus on looking after her while Dad was getting the medical care that he needed.

“We knew that he hadn’t got long left so we just wanted to enjoy being with him. The care was amazing – I cannot fault it at all.

“At the end he was just so peaceful and there was no point where we were stressed about the situation.”

Thanks to Ashgate’s compassionate care, Richard’s family were able to focus on creating cherished memories and saying their goodbyes, without having to worry about the medical side of things.

After Richard died, his family and friends, including Hayley, wife Julie, son Sam, son and daughter-in-law Wes and Helen, as well as granddaughters Ava, Esme, Sophie and Charlotte, have fundraised for the hospice in his memory.

They have raised more than £13,000 for the charity, contributing towards the £11 million the hospice must raise each year in order to provide its care.

Now her family are planning to support the Light up a Life appeal, which aims to raise funds so future patients can access the same support Richard did when they need it most.

Hayley added: “Dad never moaned, he never said ‘why me?’ He just wanted to get on and try to beat it; I couldn’t be prouder of him for how he handled the whole situation.

“As a family, it means the world that we can give something back to the hospice, particularly as they cared for my cousin Callum who was just 30 too.

“Our family is just so grateful for everything Ashgate has done for us. We hope others will consider joining us to support the Light up a Life appeal in memory of their loved ones.”

As part of the Light Up a Life appeal, the hospice is inviting families to remember the life of someone special by dedicating a star in the hospice’s virtual night sky.

For a suggested donation of £25, supporters can dedicate a star in memory of someone special.

Once their dedication has been made they will receive an invitation to the hospice’s ceremony on Sunday, December 1 2024.

Like other hospices across the UK, only a fraction of Ashgate Hospice’s funding comes from the NHS, which is 31% in Ashgate’s case.

Support the Light Up a Life appeal and dedicate a star in memory of your loved ones, while helping fund palliative and end of life care across North Derbyshire.