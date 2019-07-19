Chesterfield instructor slams plans to ban new drivers from driving at night

A Chesterfield driving instructor has criticised plans to ban new drivers from driving at night.

Proposals for a graduated licence system to restrict novice drivers in England, Scotland and Wales have been unveiled by the Department for Transport (DfT).

One in five new drivers crashes within their first year on the road.

According to the DfT, one in five new drivers crashes within their first year on the road and any changes would be designed to help reduce this number and improve road safety.

Philip Akitt, a driving instructor with Safedrive Driving School in Chesterfield, said banning new drivers from taking to the roads at night was an 'unworkable' idea.

He added: "How on earth would they enforce it?

"What I'd like to see is some sort of driving education in schools."

He added that learner drivers he had spoken to felt 'penalised' by the plans.

As well as not driving at night, the DfT said the graduated licence system could feature restrictions such as a minimum learning period and not driving with passengers under a certain age.

Michael Ellis, road safety minister, said: "We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking at ways to make them safer.

"Getting a driving licence is exciting for young people, but it can also be daunting as you're allowed to drive on your own for the first time.

"We want to explore in greater detail how graduated driver licensing, or aspects of it, can help new drivers to stay safe and reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads."

Motoring organisation the AA warned that 'excessive' safety measures could become an 'unnecessary burden' for motorists.

Graduated licensing schemes already operate in several parts of the world, including in New York and California in the US, Ontario and British Columbia in Canada, New South Wales and Victoria in Australia, and across Sweden.