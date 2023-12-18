A hair and beauty business owner whose Chesterfield town centre salon is tipped for a top award has credited her close-knit team and their customers.

Autumn Hair is a finalist for The English Hair & Beauty Awards’ Best Hair Salon in the East Midlands for 2024 – the third time that the business has qualified.

Hayley Milner, who runs the salon on Cavendish Street, said: “It is voted for by clients and we've had such a positive response from people that we've got in again. My little business is growing and it gives you that nice sense of pride – I feel extremely happy.”

Reaching the final is validation for Hayley’s brave decision last year to relocate her business from Derby Road in BIrdholme to bigger premises in Chesterfield. The business has gone from strength to strength and more than doubled its workforce from three to seven. Hayley said: “As scary as it is, I'm pleased that I did it and put everything I had into making the salon look the way it does and getting the team that we've got. We’re literally a one-stop shop. We do all beauty – nails, lashes, brows, aesthetics, and all hair services – extensions, keratin treatment and we've got a barber. We get more walk-ins and people see us more than they did before.”

Hayley Milner, owner of Autumn House, is pictured centre with Tamara Lilley, Molly Whitmore, Lucy Whitmore and Alex Bennett at the hair and beauty salon's Christmas party.