Chesterfield hair and beauty salon owner 'excited' about awards final
Autumn Hair is a finalist for The English Hair & Beauty Awards’ Best Hair Salon in the East Midlands for 2024 – the third time that the business has qualified.
Hayley Milner, who runs the salon on Cavendish Street, said: “It is voted for by clients and we've had such a positive response from people that we've got in again. My little business is growing and it gives you that nice sense of pride – I feel extremely happy.”
Reaching the final is validation for Hayley’s brave decision last year to relocate her business from Derby Road in BIrdholme to bigger premises in Chesterfield. The business has gone from strength to strength and more than doubled its workforce from three to seven. Hayley said: “As scary as it is, I'm pleased that I did it and put everything I had into making the salon look the way it does and getting the team that we've got. We’re literally a one-stop shop. We do all beauty – nails, lashes, brows, aesthetics, and all hair services – extensions, keratin treatment and we've got a barber. We get more walk-ins and people see us more than they did before.”
Hayley and her close-knit team are looking forward to the awards final at Colwick Hall Hotel, Nottingham on April 28, 2024. She said: “I am excited about it. We came second in 2018. We were finalists for 2023 but didn’t go because we’d only just moved and we had new people starting and a couple of people leaving. This year, we’re a solid team.”