In pictures: 16 hair and beauty salons in Derbyshire in the running for top industry awards

Staff at hair and beauty salons across Derbyshire are celebrating after being chosen as finalists for top industry awards.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT

Organisers of The English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 have announced the shortlist for the East Midlands and East of England chapter in the annual competition. Finalists will attend a black-tie ceremony at Colwick Hall Hotel, Nottingham on April 28 where 35 awards will be presented.

Four areas of the country will host ceremonies to celebrate the best in their region. A spokesperson for the awards said: “We had an outstanding response from the public who went behind our nomination process and put forward tried and tested beauty professionals that deserve recognition. The number of 60,000 votes received is just incredible and record breaking for us and therefore, we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this overwhelming response.”

Chesterfield businesses Boujee Beauty & Co Ltd and Aurora Beauty Salon, picturedtop and left, and Higham Hair & Beauty Studio are among the finalists.

Autumn House, Cavendish Street, Chesterfield is a finalist for Hair Salon of the Year, East Midlands.

LB Lounge, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield is a finalist for Hair Salon of the Year, East Midlands.

HIgham Hair & Beauty Studio, Main Road, Alfreton is a finalist for Hair Salon of the Year, East Midlands.

