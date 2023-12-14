Organisers of The English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 have announced the shortlist for the East Midlands and East of England chapter in the annual competition. Finalists will attend a black-tie ceremony at Colwick Hall Hotel, Nottingham on April 28 where 35 awards will be presented.

Four areas of the country will host ceremonies to celebrate the best in their region. A spokesperson for the awards said: “We had an outstanding response from the public who went behind our nomination process and put forward tried and tested beauty professionals that deserve recognition. The number of 60,000 votes received is just incredible and record breaking for us and therefore, we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this overwhelming response.”