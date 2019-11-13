Chesterfield gym to close imminently

A Chesterfield gym has announced its closure - marking the end of a 'wonderful era'.

Princes Sports Club - which is based on the Brampton Manor site at Old Road - will close in early December.

Stephen Prince, the gym's owner, said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I am informing you of the imminent closure of Princes Sports Club.

"We have not finalised the date yet, however we will ensure that the club continues to meet your expectations right up to the closing date, with classes, facilities and equipment provided as usual.

"I would like to thank all my staff for their hard work in these difficult times. I should very much appreciate it if people would not take their grievences out on them."

Mr Prince described the reasons for the gym's closure as 'complex'.

Earlier this year, the Derbyshire Times reported on a dispute between Mr Prince and his landlord, and how the entire Brampton Manor site could soon be turned into a retirement village.

Commenting on Princes Sports Club, Sarah Figini said: "It's the end of a wonderful era and a second home for any long term members."

Lisa Cresswell said: "This is so sad - such a friendly gym - and most certainly the end of an era.

"I'm gutted for the staff and members."

Princes Sports Club said members are 'welcome' to cancel direct debits and that anyone who needs more information should email psc.co.uk@gmail.com

