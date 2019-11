Casualties were treated after an 'incident' in a Derbyshire street last night.

Firefighters from Ilkeston, Eastwood and Stockhill arrived on Cromford Road, Langley Mill after receiving a call involving 'carbon monoxide' at 9.31pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 12).

Crews ventilated two properties on the road and 'casualties' were handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident was also left with a gas engineer.

