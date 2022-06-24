Chesterfield GP surgery asks patients to wear masks again as Covid cases more than double in a month

The Chatsworth Road Surgery in Brampton has announced that it will be asking people to wear face masks again when attending appointments.

In a message sent to patients, they said: “The surgery has taken the decision to revert back to mask wearing. We ask that you wear a face covering whilst you are in our buildings.

“There has been an increase in Covid cases and a number of our staff have been affected. We have made this decision to ensure that we are taking precautions to protect our staff and patients, and so that we can keep working.

Cases have risen in Chesterfield and across the country.

“If you are unwell with a sore throat, cough, temperature or stomach upset, please do not attend the surgery unless you have been asked to do so by a clinician.”

This comes as Covid cases continue to rise across England. For the last week of May, there were an average of 4982 Covid cases each day according to Government data.

This figure has more than doubled in a month. Over the last seven days, the average number of reported cases was 13,442. There has been a rise in hospitalisations nationally too – on May 31 there were 502 and on June 21 there were 1,155.

Cases and hospitalisations have also increased in Chesterfield. For the last week of May, the average number of daily cases in the town was 7.8, but in the past seven days, this has risen to 22.8.