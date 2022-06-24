Derbyshire man jailed after string of thefts from shops across the county

Jordan Werkowski Freeman, formerly of Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton, was sentenced following a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

The 32-year-old, who did not enter a plea, was subject to a three-year-long Criminal Behaviour Order issued in August 2021. This banned him from entering Long Eaton town centre and a number of stores in the area.

Werkowski Freeman breached that order on May 3 by entering Home Bargains on Tamworth Road. The court also heard how he had stolen items including toys, alcohol, toiletries, scratch cards, cash, meat, sweets and washing-up liquid from shops in Long Eaton, Sawley and Chilwell.

Werkowski Freeman stole from a number of shops in the area.

He was jailed for a total of 18 weeks, and will continue to be subject to the Criminal Behaviour Order until it expires on August 31 2024.