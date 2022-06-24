Derbyshire man jailed after string of thefts from shops across the county

Jordan Werkowski Freeman, formerly of Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton, was sentenced following a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.
The 32-year-old, who did not enter a plea, was subject to a three-year-long Criminal Behaviour Order issued in August 2021. This banned him from entering Long Eaton town centre and a number of stores in the area.
Werkowski Freeman breached that order on May 3 by entering Home Bargains on Tamworth Road. The court also heard how he had stolen items including toys, alcohol, toiletries, scratch cards, cash, meat, sweets and washing-up liquid from shops in Long Eaton, Sawley and Chilwell.
He was jailed for a total of 18 weeks, and will continue to be subject to the Criminal Behaviour Order until it expires on August 31 2024.
Sergeant Sarah Carlie, from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope this sentence gives some reassurance that we do take reports seriously and that we will look to bring offenders to justice.”