Chesterfield fundraising outdoor rock concert cancelled for being too noisy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ark Tavern in Brimington, was due to hold its second Rock the Ark event during the August Bank Holiday, featuring live rock music outdoors.

The funds raised were meant to be donated to local charities, but the pub says the event will now not be taking place – due to noise complaints.

The Ark Tavern said: “Unfortunately it is now time to announce that Rock the Ark will not be taking place due to no fault of our own.

Ark Tavern Chesterfield Road Brimington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been forced by local authorities to no longer be able to utilise our beer garden in any way what would conduct any level of noise.”

Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed that it had taken enforcement action against the Ark Tavern following noise complaints by local residents.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have not cancelled this event. We received a number of complaints about loud music from the Ark Tavern.

“These complaints have been investigated and resulted in formal enforcement action in September 2021.

“The enforcement action does not specifically stop the Ark Tavern from hosting an event, it does however require them, should they choose to host an event, to ensure that noise levels are controlled so that the enforcement action is complied with.”

The pub said enforcement action was disappointing and pointed out they were planning on having live music only until 9 pm and on a bank holiday.

They said on Facebook: “We were willing to compromise and put even more boundaries and restrictions in place to make this one day a year enjoyable for ALL.”

Supporters of the pub included Sandra Dysart who said: “If it upsets them that much can’t they just go out for the day, one day of the year! Ridiculous.”

Lou Kat Wardhat said: “How sad and unsupportive, after covid19 has ruined everything for nearly two years you would think people might look at life differently!”

As Rock The Ark was cancelled, the Ark Tavern is planning to run another event on the Bank Holiday.