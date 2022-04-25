Chesterfield friends describe being ‘lost for words’ as ring girls for Fury v Whyte fight

Antonia Salt, 26, and Kayleigh Dobono, 24, wowed boxing fans as they displayed the cards for the clash in front of a 94,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Fury, otherwise known as the Gypsy King, successfully defended his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles after knocking down Dillian Whyte with a brutal uppercut in the sixth round.

Antonia and Kayleigh were seen alongside two other ring girls as they danced together near Fury to celebrate the win.

Best friends Antonia Salt and Kayleigh Dobono from Chesterfield say they feel incredibly 'lucky' to have been ring girls for the Fury v Whyte fight at Wembley Stadium

Speaking after the fight, Antonia said: “We are so lucky to have the chance to experience something so huge and of this scale. Nothing can prepare you for the magnitude of an event at Wembley, and to be a part of such a historic one, is just crazy.

“We get the best seats in the house no matter what fight it is, but I don’t think we’ll ever forget this one. It was just simply, incredible. We were lost for words when first walking into that stadium.”

Antonia signed with SBJ Management in 2016 and began her career as a ring girl four years later, while Kayleigh was scouted at one of the agency events a few years ago and has worked with SBJ ever since.

Antonia and Kayleigh were seen dancing near Fury as he was congratulated for his win on Saturday night

The duo have worked numerous events together but described the bout between Fury and Whyte as the biggest to date.

"Obviously, we always get mixed comments being in this industry, but this kind of event just proves how lucky we are and not to listen to the bitter comments people make,” Antonia added.

"We absolutely love what we do, and we’ve worked so hard to get to where we are, and get this opportunity.

"So many people have been supportive of ring girls, and said how amazing it must be. We’re very very grateful. Nothing will come close to the atmosphere of Wembley, but I can’t wait to continue working with the Queensberry team.

Antonia Salt and Kayleigh Dobono wowed boxing fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night

"We’re back in London this weekend for another event and back to the reality of more regular size crowds! It’s crazy but it’s still the same nerves every single event!”