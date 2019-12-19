Chesterfield footballers launch new kit in memory of 'amazing' young man

A Chesterfield Sunday League football team has launched a new kit paying tribute to a young man who died while playing the game he loved.

Tom Henson, of Bolsover, passed away aged 23 while he was playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield on July 31 last year.

Chesterfield Sunday League players in the Tom Henson-inspired kits.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Although a defibrillator was used three times on Tom he could not be saved.

MORE: Family thanks paramedics who tried to save young Bolsover man who died while playing football

Players at Carr Vale United, based near Bolsover, have now launched their new kit which pays a fitting tribute to him.

Chesterfield Sunday League players in the new kits.

A group of Tom’s friends and relatives, including his brother Joe, set up The Tom Henson Charity which aims to raise money to install more defbrillators across the area and develop a unique ‘Defibrillator Location Map’ for people to search online.

Charity spokesperson Martin Roberts said: “With much community support and involvement benefitting the charity they have now been able to place 11 defibrillators around the area alongside a small selection of covering cases for existing machines all with back boards explaining their reasons why and in memory of Tom.

MORE: New app in memory of much-loved young man shows defibrillator locations in Derbyshire

“His friends at Carr Vale United FC under the guidance of manager Mark Pendleton have added their touch to remember the young man with a new kit displaying his initials 'TSH' between burning flames.

“Before the game on Sunday both Carr Vale and visitors Renishaw Rangers took part in a minute’s applause in memory of Tom.”

Lucy Jones, from the charity, said she hoped the new kits would raise awareness of the charity in memory of Tom.

Tom’s mum, Nikki O’Halloran, said at the time: “From what I was told, the ambulance staff were incredible and did everything they could to help my son and I can’t thank them enough for this.”

Further information can be found through their Facebook page ‘The Tom Henson Charity and Defib Map’