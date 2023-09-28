Chesterfield florist is named as finalist for top industry award
Fresh Ideas Florists on Chatsworth Road is among 10 finalists up for the title of Retail Florist of the Year.
Business owner Sam Brailsford said: “It’s a great thing for Chesterfield. I’d like to say a massive, massive, massive thank you to everyone who voted for us - I honestly mean that from the bottom of my heart. I've done this job since I was 20 and I'm now 57 – it’s such an accolade to be nominated, never mind get to the final. It’s like a cherry on top of all the fluff.
"We are so appreciative to everyone who supports the shop. Every day is a success, you open your shop door, you get people in the shop...that's successful.”
Sam and her colleagues Kirsty Noble, Chloe Raines, Katie Haslam, Nigel Cartwright and Ian Sanderson will be attending the final at Burleigh Court in Loughborough on October 14. “We’re going to have a party, whether we win or lose,” said Sam.
The winner will be decided by a panel of experts and receive a trophy during the British Floristry Industry Association Awards.
Fresh Ideas Florists is facing an exciting couple of months. Kirsty Noble, 24, has reached the final of the British Florists Association WorldSkills Competition UK for the second year in succession and will be up against the pick of the country’s young florists in November. Sam commented: “Kirsty said she got silver last time, this year she's not settling for anything less than gold!”