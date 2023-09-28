Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh Ideas Florists on Chatsworth Road is among 10 finalists up for the title of Retail Florist of the Year.

Business owner Sam Brailsford said: “It’s a great thing for Chesterfield. I’d like to say a massive, massive, massive thank you to everyone who voted for us - I honestly mean that from the bottom of my heart. I've done this job since I was 20 and I'm now 57 – it’s such an accolade to be nominated, never mind get to the final. It’s like a cherry on top of all the fluff.

"We are so appreciative to everyone who supports the shop. Every day is a success, you open your shop door, you get people in the shop...that's successful.”

Fresh Ideas Florists owner Sam Brailsford, right, with colleagues Kirsty Noble, Chloe Raines, Nigel Cartwright and Katie Haslam. Missing from the photo is Ian Sanderson.

Sam and her colleagues Kirsty Noble, Chloe Raines, Katie Haslam, Nigel Cartwright and Ian Sanderson will be attending the final at Burleigh Court in Loughborough on October 14. “We’re going to have a party, whether we win or lose,” said Sam.

The winner will be decided by a panel of experts and receive a trophy during the British Floristry Industry Association Awards.