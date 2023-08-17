News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield florist in running for national award is counting on your vote

A Chesterfield florist whose petal power has placed her business among the country’s elite is counting on people power to help her team win a national award.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

Fresh Ideas Florists is among 26 businesses nationwide who are bidding to be crowned Retail Florist of the Year in the British Florist Association awards 2023.

Sam Brailsford, who runs the business on Chatsworth Road, said: “We want to win this. We’re a little market town with about ten florist shops so it would be nice to get some recognition not just for us but the other florists too.”

Her business is currently sitting among the top third of the qualifiers, with public votes deciding who will be crowned the winner. To register your support for Fresh Ideas Florists, go to https://zealous.co/britishfloristassociationltd/opportunity/Retail-Florist-of-the-Year/submissions/kirstynoble/AA014. Voting will end at midday on September 21, 2023.

Sam Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas Florists, is pictured, front, with colleague Kirsty Noble who nominated the business for the award.Sam Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas Florists, is pictured, front, with colleague Kirsty Noble who nominated the business for the award.
Sam Brailsford, owner of Fresh Ideas Florists, is pictured, front, with colleague Kirsty Noble who nominated the business for the award.
Sam says she is over the moon about qualifying for the BFA competition even though the nomination came as a surprise to her. She said: “Kirsty Noble, one of my staff, put the entry in and didn’t say anything. We got an email that we’d got through and I said ‘how did this happen?’ Kirsty said: “It was me and I thought you were worth it.” So I thought, let’s go for it.”

Businesses have been judged on their floristry designs for a wedding, a funeral and a gift arrangement, their shop front, their van and their business card. Sam said: “All shops have to be BFA members and they monitor your Facebook and Instagram to see what you are doing.

"If we win or lose, we’ve all done our best. We are a team effort – there is no ‘i’ in team.”

Earlier this year, Fresh Ideas Florists won a silver medal at its first time of entering Chelsea Flower Show.

The business was launched by Sam 25 years ago and now employs seven staff. Sam said: “We work really hard; it’s a rewarding and satisfying job. No two bouquets are ever the same; you make something one day and you might use the same stuff the next day but it will look totally different.”

Fresh Ideas Florists relocated to 370 Chatsworth Road, near Morrisons supermarket, in January 2023.

Related topics:ChesterfieldMorrisons