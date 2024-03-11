Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog owner from Chesterfield held back tears of joy after her Labrador Cross Diesel, who taught himself how to detect epilepsy, was been crowned Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

Claire Whitehead’s 13-year-old Airedale Terrier Labrador cross has saved her friend’s life more than once through detecting epileptic seizures.

The 48-year-old described her heroic canine as the perfect ‘Golden Oldie’ dog and insisted the spotlight is all Diesel’s after accepting the award on the Crufts stage.

Claire Whitehead with Diesel, Winner of the Scruffts Family CrossBread of the Year 2024. Credit: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

She said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won Scruffts, I can’t believe it, I’m so proud of him. We got up at four this morning and travelled down from Chesterfield.

“He’s been an angel all day, he’s very vocal and likes the sound of his own voice.

“He’s been a really good boy, we have a very good bond and we’re so close to each other so – as long as he’s with his mum he’s happy.

“I’ve had Diesel for nearly 14 years, he is an absolute love bug, wherever we are and whatever he’s doing he has to be touching me, whether it’s his paw or his head.

Claire said she was “so proud” of Diesel after he scooped the top prize. Credit: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

“He was from a litter of nine and when we first picked him up he hid in a corner but then came out and stole my flip flop – I said it’s meant to be, he was mine forever from that moment.”

Crufts is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world's greatest dog show recognises the varied roles that dogs play in society and highlights the many different disciplines and activities for dogs and owners.

Scruffts is the nation’s favourite crossbreed competition and was judged this year by presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Love Island star Faye Winter.

Whitehead added: “It’s not just about pedigree dogs, they are equally amazing, I have a pure-bred Welsh terrier as well.

“He’s absolutely perfect, I wouldn’t want more in a dog.

“It’s our first time at Scruffts this year, we went to All About Dogs at Newark and entered him to see what happens.

“It was a very easy process; everyone has been super helpful and guided us through so we’ve absolutely loved it.”