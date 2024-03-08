Triple triumph for Hoe Grange Holidays in the Peak District Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the awards ceremony held at the Museum of Making in Derby, Hoe Grange Holidays emerged victorious, securing two Gold Awards, one for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism and one for Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism. They also won the Bronze Award for Self-catering Accommodation of the Year.

Hoe Grange Holidays, based on a working farm between Ashbourne and Bakewell, offers eco-friendly and accessible self-catering and glamping holidays. Owners Felicity and David Brown are passionate about sharing their farm and beautiful, peaceful surroundings with visitors to the Peak District.

They’ve also recently maintained their Green Tourism Gold Award, receiving a whopping score of 89% - on par with the highest scoring award holders across the country.

Felicity, David and Caroline Brown of Hoe Grange Holidays receiving the awards

Felicity said, “Hoe Grange Holidays is all about the guest experience. We provide a warm welcome for all and help our guests create treasured memories together.”

David added, “We are passionate about helping people experience the Peak District responsibly and encourage all our visitors to join us on the journey towards a greener, more inclusive future.”

David and Felicity have recently been joined in the business by their daughter Caroline, who has taken on a new role as General Manager. Together, they have exciting plans for the future of Hoe Grange Holidays.

David, Felicity and Caroline are overjoyed by this recognition. In their own words, “Our guests tell us all the time how much they’ve loved their holiday, and that’s rewarding in itself, but it’s wonderful to have our efforts recognised by industry experts too.

Cosy log cabins at Hoe Grange Holidays

“We couldn’t achieve such success without our remarkable housekeeping team who work hard to make sure everything is sparkling clean, without our amazing local suppliers who help us create magical moments for our visitors, or without our brilliant guests who have supported us along the way.”

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards are a celebration of all that’s great about our tourism industry locally, and recognise its vital importance to the local economy as well as the dedication of those who work in this important sector.

“The quality and diversity of our tourism offer is inspiring, and it has been an immense privilege to bring together such a wide range of tourism-related businesses to pay tribute to their hard work. It’s only fitting that many of our winners could now go on to represent the area nationally at this year’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. Congratulations everyone!”

Hoe Grange Holidays, will now go forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence in both the accessible and sustainable categories.