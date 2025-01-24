Chesterfield designer's new 'edgy' clothing brand - combines style and comfort with unique designs

Vedea Classic T-Shirt

Vedea is soon to be a name that will be seen and heard everywhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new style of clothing brand, designed and brought to you by Liam Kelly, one of Chesterfield's own, and Tracy Jones, who resides in Wednesbury in the West Midlands.

Together, they have designed a new edgy clothing brand, bringing style and comfort together with unique designs that encapture the imagination of those who wear them. The Vedea motto of ‘Go Wth The Flow’ encompasses their belief that you should let go and see what happens, take things as they come and just ‘let it flow’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam and Tracy first met through work, and their joint interest and passion for business has led to the creation of Vedea. With Liams flair for social media, and Tracy in the background ensuring all the paperwork is in order, they work together well as a team, despite the distance between them.

On Monday 27th January, the Vedea Classic T-Shirt is launched, the first in a long line of fresh new designs that will be available to buy at www.vedeaclothing.co.uk

You may have already seen adverts for Vedea if you are on any social media sites. They have developed a unique advertising style, of using music, with lyrics written by themselves to promote their equally unique clothing. You can see them on Facebook, Instagram and tiktok

The future looks certain to be promising for Vedea, and the name will become synonymous with eco-friendly clothing that brings fashion and flair together to create something special.