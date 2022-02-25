Chesterfield Dad takes on Peru charity trek for ‘hero’ son

To express his gratitude for his son’s care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, dad Dave is set to take on the Inca Trail in Peru for charity this September.

Zachary has a wide range of conditions, stemming from Hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid on the brain, which was found at a routine scan before he was born.

Dave said: “We found out about the Hydrocephalus at his second routine scan. It was a hammer blow to be honest.

Dad Dave Thropp, Zachary, Mum Samantha and sister Amelia

“We spent the next few days in a daze, trying to work out what we could do. We always knew that no matter what, we would try to give Zachary the best life we could.”

Zachary’s operations have included inserting and replacing shunts in his brain to drain the fluid, the first of which was when he was just five days old. Further procedures have included having a colostomy fitted as well as a feeding tube.

“He is unable to sit up, walk unaided or talk and it is likely he never will. But without the expertise at Sheffield Children’s, he wouldn’t be here at all. From the minute he arrived, we have been blown away with the humanity, professionalism, care and understanding of everyone we have met,” said Dave.

Zachary loves watching Peppa Pig and Fireman Sam. He also enjoys trips out in the car and playing with his grandma.

Zachary has depended on the care at Sheffield Children's throughout his life

Dave added: “To everyone who has looked after Zachary, thank you. We wouldn’t have our beautiful boy without you. Zachary is my hero, he is the happiest, most relaxed boy. He loves school and is universally loved by all who meet him- you might even get a high five!”

The Inca Trail encompasses three high mountain passes, with the highest being 4,200m.

Dave said: “I am very much out of my comfort zone physically, but in training for this, I have found I have a passion for hiking and camping I never knew I had. My job as a hospital porter means I walk up to 50 miles a week and I’ve also been doing 10-mile walks around Chesterfield.”

You can support Dave’s fundraising here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-thropp

Dad Dave will also take on a 96-mile walk in Scotland in May to step up the miles