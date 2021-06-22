Chesterfield couple almost loose beloved pooch to rare disease
A Chesterfield couple nearly lost their treasured flat-coated retriever puppy to an extremely rare disease which brings on drooling and chronic vomiting.
Matt Shaw and Lydia Edwards rushed five-month-old Enzo to their vet after a traumatic two days which saw the poorly pooch go rapidly downhill.
The dog-lovers then raced to an animal hospital in Wakefield when nothing could be done at their local vets - fearing “weak and unresponsive” Enzo would not survive the trip.
Paragon Referral Centre’s specialist-led internal medicine team started work on the pup straight away - thinking he must have eaten something toxic.
However when no improvement was seen the following day after receiving intravenous fluids staff suspected the cause might be the extremely rare phenobarbital-responsive
Sialadenosis.
The condition is thought to be a rare form of limbic epilepsy and can lead to vomiting, anorexia, dramatic weight loss and in some cases euthanasia if not diagnosed.
Enzo was given seizure-control drug phenobarbital and thankfully came back to life after just two doses - with reduced salivating.
Relieved owner Matt said: “We were in tears.
“It was heart-breaking to see him like that and I spoke to Lydia and we agreed that if we lost Enzo at just five months old we could never have another pet ever again.”
Ben Safrany, from Paragon’s specialist-led internal medicine team, said: “Fortunately the outlook for Enzo is very good as most dogs remain well controlled with treatment
and in some cases medication can be stopped completely after a few months.”