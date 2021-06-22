Chesterfield couple almost loose beloved pooch to rare disease

Matt Shaw and Lydia Edwards rushed five-month-old Enzo to their vet after a traumatic two days which saw the poorly pooch go rapidly downhill.

The dog-lovers then raced to an animal hospital in Wakefield when nothing could be done at their local vets - fearing “weak and unresponsive” Enzo would not survive the trip.

Paragon Referral Centre’s specialist-led internal medicine team started work on the pup straight away - thinking he must have eaten something toxic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enzo with Paragon’s internal medic Ben Safrany

However when no improvement was seen the following day after receiving intravenous fluids staff suspected the cause might be the extremely rare phenobarbital-responsive

Sialadenosis.

The condition is thought to be a rare form of limbic epilepsy and can lead to vomiting, anorexia, dramatic weight loss and in some cases euthanasia if not diagnosed.

flatcoated retriever puppy Enzo

Enzo was given seizure-control drug phenobarbital and thankfully came back to life after just two doses - with reduced salivating.

Relieved owner Matt said: “We were in tears.

“It was heart-breaking to see him like that and I spoke to Lydia and we agreed that if we lost Enzo at just five months old we could never have another pet ever again.”

Ben Safrany, from Paragon’s specialist-led internal medicine team, said: “Fortunately the outlook for Enzo is very good as most dogs remain well controlled with treatment

and in some cases medication can be stopped completely after a few months.”