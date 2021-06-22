Chesterfield couple almost loose beloved pooch to rare disease

A Chesterfield couple nearly lost their treasured flat-coated retriever puppy to an extremely rare disease which brings on drooling and chronic vomiting.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:25 pm

Matt Shaw and Lydia Edwards rushed five-month-old Enzo to their vet after a traumatic two days which saw the poorly pooch go rapidly downhill.

The dog-lovers then raced to an animal hospital in Wakefield when nothing could be done at their local vets - fearing “weak and unresponsive” Enzo would not survive the trip.

Paragon Referral Centre’s specialist-led internal medicine team started work on the pup straight away - thinking he must have eaten something toxic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enzo with Paragon’s internal medic Ben Safrany

However when no improvement was seen the following day after receiving intravenous fluids staff suspected the cause might be the extremely rare phenobarbital-responsive

Sialadenosis.

Read More

Read More
Locked-up: North Derbyshire’s most prolific shoplifters

The condition is thought to be a rare form of limbic epilepsy and can lead to vomiting, anorexia, dramatic weight loss and in some cases euthanasia if not diagnosed.

flatcoated retriever puppy Enzo

Enzo was given seizure-control drug phenobarbital and thankfully came back to life after just two doses - with reduced salivating.

Relieved owner Matt said: “We were in tears.

“It was heart-breaking to see him like that and I spoke to Lydia and we agreed that if we lost Enzo at just five months old we could never have another pet ever again.”

Ben Safrany, from Paragon’s specialist-led internal medicine team, said: “Fortunately the outlook for Enzo is very good as most dogs remain well controlled with treatment

and in some cases medication can be stopped completely after a few months.”

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

ChesterfieldWakefield