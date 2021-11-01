Chesterfield council issues statement after Travellers set up camp outside Town Hall

The Travellers were evicted from the Rose Hill car park yesterday.

Although one resident told us there were abut 20 caravans on the site at one point, Chesterfield Borough Council described it as a ‘small group’ and bailiffs had carried out a ‘safe and successful eviction’.

Chesterfield Borough Council has issued a statement after a group of Travellers set up camp on a car park near the town hall.

A council spokesperson said: “A small number of travellers did set up camp on Rose Hill Car Park but left late on Sunday afternoon.

"We did serve notice on the travellers and worked with bailiffs to ensure a safe and successful eviction.”

The council also said there had been very little left to clean up after their departure.