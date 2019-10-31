Chesterfield College students get in the spooky spirit with Halloween videos

Students at Chesterfield College have been busy getting into the spooky spirit this Halloween.

Level 3 Media Make-up student Georgia Maxwell has created this fantastic make-up look, which can be seen in the timelapse video, while Noah Griffiths spent six hours filming and four hours editing to create his video on how to make Halloween Eyeball cake pops.

The students have created two Halloween themed videos.

Chesterfield model Kelli Smith has also been sharing her tips with us on how to get that scary Halloween look for less. Read her advice here.