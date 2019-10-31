Chesterfield model tells all on how to get that gory Halloween look for less

Derbyshire model gives her tips and tricks to get the best spooky look for the best price.
No other time of the year convinces people to have a go at fancy dress quite like Halloween.
MORE: 11 spooktacular Halloween activities to enjoy in Derbyshire
Kelli Smith, a 31-year-old model from Derbyshire, has spilled her secrets on the best way to get that gory look.
Kelli said: “Use plenty of fake blood, clotted blood gives the best finish to your Halloween look.”
After spending 10 years around the make-up industry, Kelli would recommend ‘setting your make-up with a setting spray’.
She uses PS Glow spray from Primark to get the desired effect. Kelli said: “It contains illuminating pearls, to give a stunning shimmer at a great price.”
Instagram is Kelli’s biggest inspiration when looking for tips and she chooses cost effective stores to make the most out of her looks.
Kelli added: “The nurses dress is from Wilko’s and was only £8 and the blood was £1 in B&M.
"It makes this look super cheap and easy to do for everyone.”