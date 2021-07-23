Chesterfield club turns purple to honour Gracie Spinks

The Victoria Club, on Sheffield Road, posted on Facebook that it was thinking of Gracie ahead of her funeral today.

Those wishing to line the streets in honour of Gracie have been asked to wear purple or horse riding attire by the funeral directors.

The Victoria Club has previously said it won’t open until 12.30pm today so staff could pay their respects to ‘former colleague’ Gracie.

Chesterfield's Victoria Club pays tribute to Gracie Spinks. Image: Victoria Club, via Facebook.

The venue posted that Gracie ‘will be missed by all’ and staff will be taking part in her procession.

Gracie’s funeral will take place at Old Whittington’s St Bartholomew's Church at noon and a celebration of her life will follow at the Cock & Magpie.