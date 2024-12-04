Chesterfield Civic Society hopes for 'sympathetic restoration' of Victorian mansion Hurst House
Hurst House on Abercrombie Street has been sold for an undisclosed sum ahead of a second auction to find a buyer.
Howard Borrell, who chairs Chesterfield and District Civic Society, said: "Chesterfield Civic Society is pleased that a ten-year long saga has come to an end with the sale of Hurst House. It is hoped that the buyer completes a sympathetic restoration. They have to comply with all the constraints that come with a listed building, but the Civic Society welcomes the sale as it, assuming prompt action is taken, will ensure the ongoing deterioration can be halted and the building brought back to life in a guise that befits its history."
Originally built as a private house, the mock Italian 19th century property with walled garden served as an education centre until 2014.
Hurst House was first put up for auction for £375,000 in September 2024 by SDL Property Auctions on behalf of Derbyshire County Council but failed to make its guide price.
A spokesperson for the county council said: “We’re pleased to confirm that a sale has been agreed on Hurst House and it should complete by the end of this month.”