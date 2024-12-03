A prominent Victorian mansion near Chesterfield town centre has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Hurst House on Abercrombie Street was due to be auctioned on December 10 after failing to reach a guide price of £375,000 at its first auction in September this year.

Chrissie Watterson, head of marketing at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Because Hurst House sold prior to auction we’re not able to disclose the sale price.” The former adult education centre, which has lain empty for 10 years, was marketed on behalf of Derbyshire County Council.

In latter years Hurst House has been part of a wrangle involving the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity, who owned the property, and transfer of that charity’s assets into a countywide Foundation Derbyshire charity. The county council has been a trustee of the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity since 1991.

Hurst House occupies a prominent position on Abercrombie Street, overlooking Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society added the Grade II property to its ‘Unloved and Heritage Buildings at Risk’ list amid concern that the property was deteriorating. The civic society has been approached for a comment about the sale of the property.

Built in a mock Italianate style in the mid-19th century and boasting a large walled garden, Hurst House was originally a private residence.

The property was occupied by Chesterfield Grammar School from 1928 until 1967. Adult classes, run by the Chesterfield branch of the Workers Education Authority and Sheffield University Extramural Department, were held at Hurst House for half a century.