Chesterfield church festival's focus on the crocus
A Chesterfield church is hosting its first crocus festival to celebrate a colourful show of early spring flowers.
The carpet of flowers attracts visitors every year to the churchyard of Holy Trinity, at Newbold Road.
On Saturday, February 12, from 10am to 4pm, the church hopes to cultivate that popularity with a Crocus Trail offering fascinating facts about the plants through history and the chance to win a garden centre voucher for a correct entry drawn out.
Inside the church, refreshments will be served, with donations welcomed towards the work of a local charity working with homeless people.
A special visitor playing the part of George Stephenson, the Father of the Railways, will be in the church to show people where the famous engineer lies buried beneath the altar, talk about his life and highlight a display including model locomotives and pictures.
The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge of Holy Trinity and Christ Church, said: “The crocuses in our churchyard at springtime are a symbol of the hope and new life we celebrate in our churches, and a reminder of the glories of God’s creation.
“We welcome everyone to see the lovely flowers, take photographs and have a go at cracking the questions on the Crocus Trail before joining us for delicious refreshments.”
For more details, call the Rev Hancock on 01246 465659 or 07746668257.
