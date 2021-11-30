Chesterfield chef to provide free meal for less fortunate on Christmas day in grandma’s memory

Head chef Cuba Bailey will be providing free meals at Nonnas on Christmas Day

Cuba Bailey, who is head chef at Nonnas on Chatsworth Road, will give up his spare time to cook complimentary meals for those in need on Christmas Day.

The 22-year-old handed out free meals during lockdown in February and is hoping to use his skills once again in memory of his grandma, Marie Lucas, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

He will spend the morning of December 25 preparing the food which will then be served at Nonnas between 11am and 2pm, with help of executive chef Karim Ali.

Nonnas executive chef Karim Ali (left) will be helping Cuba prepare the meals on Christmas Day

Cuba said: "When I did it before, over lockdown, I did over two weeks and I had a lot of people that kept coming back who needed the support.

"Unfortunately we lost my grandma earlier this year. She got me into cooking from when I was young, she was my motivation behind becoming a chef.

"Around Christmas, ever since I was little, my grandma would invite me over and we’d cook and make Christmas puddings together.

Cuba Bailey is helping those less fortunate this Christmas in memory of his grandma, Marie Lucas, who sadly passed away earlier this year

“She was an old school grandma who would have everyone round for a sit down meal on a Sunday where everyone would talk. She was an absolute angel.

"I’m trying to do it in her memory, make her proud and use my skills once again.”

So far around 50 people have taken up Cuba’s kind offer, with many butchers and farmers also contacting the kind chef to donate their produce.

“Anyone can come – even if they don’t want food and just want to come in to have somewhere to be,” Cuba added.

“I’ll have all the food ready for when people arrive so hopefully they can sit down, mingle with eachother, have food and something to drink, and enjoy some music.”

Those who want to get involved can contact Cuba on 07427 050552 with any questions ahead of Christmas Day.

Cuba said: “It’ll be completely confidential and there is no shame in taking a little help, I am asking for absolutely nothing in return it is completely free. To ensure no wastage any food leftover will be donated to local food banks and shelters.”