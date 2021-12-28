Chesterfield chef serves dozens of people a free meal on Christmas Day

Cuba Bailey (pictured centre) prepared and served 50 free meals to people in Chesterfield this Christmas

Cuba Bailey, who is head chef at Nonnas on Chatsworth Road, provided complimentary meals to anyone within the community who may otherwise have been alone or those who could not afford to eat this Christmas.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times last month, the 22-year-old told how he decided to offer the service in of memory of his grandma, Marie Lucas, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

He was supported by the team at Nonnas and helped by executive chef Karim Ali to prepare the food on the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuba Bailey decided to help the less fortunate this Christmas in memory of his grandma, Marie Lucas, who sadly passed away earlier this year

Posting on Facebook afterwards, Cuba said: “Just want to say a big thank you to everyone who shared/contributed to my Christmas Day meal, managed to feed 50 lovely people and make a generous donation towards a local foodbank. Also huge thanks to Buster Newsam and the other volunteers who helped me out, I couldn’t of [sic] done it alone.

"Sorry if I’ve missed any messages or calls my heads not been with it recently but I hope everyone has had a great Christmas and has a safe new year. Love you always Gram, trying to be better.”

Cuba previously handed out free meals during lockdown in February to whoever needed them.

He described his grandma as his motivation behind becoming a chef and said he hoped to make her proud by putting his skills to good use to help others within the community.