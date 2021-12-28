Chesterfield chef serves dozens of people a free meal on Christmas Day
Dozens of people were served a free meal on Christmas Day thanks to the generosity of a Chesterfield chef.
Cuba Bailey, who is head chef at Nonnas on Chatsworth Road, provided complimentary meals to anyone within the community who may otherwise have been alone or those who could not afford to eat this Christmas.
Speaking to the Derbyshire Times last month, the 22-year-old told how he decided to offer the service in of memory of his grandma, Marie Lucas, who sadly passed away earlier this year.
He was supported by the team at Nonnas and helped by executive chef Karim Ali to prepare the food on the big day.
Posting on Facebook afterwards, Cuba said: “Just want to say a big thank you to everyone who shared/contributed to my Christmas Day meal, managed to feed 50 lovely people and make a generous donation towards a local foodbank. Also huge thanks to Buster Newsam and the other volunteers who helped me out, I couldn’t of [sic] done it alone.
"Sorry if I’ve missed any messages or calls my heads not been with it recently but I hope everyone has had a great Christmas and has a safe new year. Love you always Gram, trying to be better.”
Cuba previously handed out free meals during lockdown in February to whoever needed them.
He described his grandma as his motivation behind becoming a chef and said he hoped to make her proud by putting his skills to good use to help others within the community.