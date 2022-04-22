Chesterfield charity exhibition tells stories of domestic abuse survivors through art

The exhibition is being held by WORTH (Women on the Road to Healing), a Chesterfield-based charity which supports victims of domestic abuse, and will be open to the public on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.

Taking place at Springwell House on Newbold Road, it will feature a range of powerful and inspiring pieces created during Art and Wellbeing sessions run by WORTH, which celebrates it’s fifth anniversary as a registered charity this weekend.

Other pieces on display will include though-provoking poetry created during Writing and Wellbeing sessions which many clients say has helped give them their 'voice' back.

Robyn Riggans CEO of a Chesterfield based Domestic Abuse charity called WORTH (Women On the Road To Healing). Domestic abuse charity exhibition at Springwell House on Newbold Road.

Robyn Riggans, founder of WORTH, said: “This will be the first time we’ve done an exhibition and our clients have been working so hard.

"It’s traumatic, healing. We do it through projects using all these different vehicles, such as music and art.

"They end up with such amazing pieces and they get to a point where they’re ready to share their stories; they want to help others and want other people to understand what’s happening so we said why don’t we showcase it.

“We decided on the date as we thought it’d be a great way to celebrate our five years as a charity.”

Robyn initially set up WORTH as a support group seven years ago following her own experiences of domestic abuse and the many women she came across in her own healing journey.

“I was in an abusive relationship for six years and so were all my friends, like it wasn’t an unusual thing,” she explained.

"I just thought it was ridiculous how there was no help out there for us. You get help from groups like Women’s Aid and refuges who do absolutely outstanding work, but there’s no long term aftercare and when you’re free from abuse, you’re not free.

"You still have all the wrong belief and the negativeness about yourself. You don’t function and then you don’t integrate into society well, then you’re on antidepressants – it’s just a whole mix of stuff.

"I knew there needed to be something for the long term that helped with the healing.”

Since registering the group as a charity in 2017, Robyn and the team have continued to grow and now provide a host of support and wellbeing groups, as well as training and awareness for community groups, and support for children and young people affected by domestic abuse.

Robyn added: “We’re literally in the season in growth but so far, we offer one-on-one support as befriending. It’s a safe person they can talk to… they’re trained in domestic abuse and they’re there to walk alongside you, they can do whatever the women need.

"We also have Art and Wellbeing sessions, Music and Wellbeing, Writing and Wellbeing, self defence classes, guided meditation and much more.”

The WORTH art exhibition will run between 9am and 3pm each day.

For more information or to support the charity, which is currently fundraising to rent the room at Springwell House on a more permanent basis, visit www.worth-charity.co.uk/.

