Chesterfield charity celebrates 30 years of supporting disabled children and their families

Fairplay was set up in 1992 by a group of Chesterfield parents who wanted accessible activities for their disabled children, and they organised a group that they could attend during school holidays.

The demand for the group was overwhelming, and Fairplay has grown ever since. It now has a number of paid staff and has expanded into areas throughout North Derbyshire.

In 2009, Fairplay received funding for its first purpose-built centre in Chesterfield. It was officially opened in July 2010 and features an activity hall, outdoor play area, sensory room, kitchen, and changing places toilet.

Fairplay has been helping young people and their families for three decades.

With the opening of the new centre, Fairplay has been able to expand, and now offers services to young people up to 30-years-old, as well as a new pre-school parent support group for parents with children under five. Fairplay continues to develop in response to the needs of local families, currently supporting over 400 across the area.

HR officer Nikki Lowe said: “We feel we have made an absolutely amazing achievement in reaching 30 years. The last couple of years have been tough due to the uncertainties faced because of the pandemic, but we can say with pride that even through lockdown we have managed to remain open, meaning our much-needed services have continued to run for those families in need.

“Fairplay would like to thank all of the individuals and business who, over the last 30 years, have fundraised for us. Every donation really does help make a difference, and allows us to continue with our much-needed work and services for children and young people with additional needs or disabilities.

“We would also like to thank all our volunteers for their continued help and support, as we wouldn’t be able to run sessions without them.”

To mark the occasion, the charity will be taking on its biggest fundraising effort to date. CEO Heather Fawbert and Nikki will be taking on the challenge of walking 30km in a day. The 18.5 mile sponsored walk will take place on Friday, August 19 around Buttermere in the Lake District.

Although Heather and Nikki will be fortunate enough to take in some stunning scenery, this gruelling walk will see them summit seven mountains. They will tackle Red Pike, White Pike, Pillar, Hay Stacks, Seat, High Crag and High Stile – reaching 2,927 feet elevation at the highest point.

In addition, the team will be involving the young people who attend Fairplay by hosting a sponsored walk around Linacre at the end of June – with the aim of walking 30K in a day as a collective team. The charity is also campaigning to recruit 30 new volunteers and will be holding an information day on Wednesday, June 1.

Nikki said: “People can support us in many different ways, whether it is volunteering or by donating money. Any donations made for our 30th year fundraising events will be greatly appreciated. It goes a long way in supporting our children and young people and continuing our valued work in the community.

“If you are a business and would like to sponsor our walk we’d love to hear from you – or even better, we have limited availability to join us on our sponsored walk. Why not get involved, put on your hiking boots and take in the views of Buttermere whilst raising money for our charity?

“All we ask for anyone wanting to join us is that you pledge to raise a minimum of £500 – accommodation is booked and travel to and from the venue can be sorted for you so it’s just a case of contacting us if you are interested.”