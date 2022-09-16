Belvedere House in Chesterfield has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

It was ranked amongst the best of the 1,454 care homes in the region, based on reviews submitted by residents and their loved ones. After receiving positive feedback, Belvedere House secured an award from carehome.co.uk.

Shiva Sheikholeslami, home manager at Belvedere House, said: “Through passionate teamwork, great attention to detail and productive partnership with the local community, we have succeeded in generating a positive environment that attracts residents, care workers, business persons, builders, and technicians among others.

Residents and their loved ones gave positive reviews of the facility.

“We have established strong and positive links within the area, which invites the wider community as well as other businesses to contribute to a better quality of life in Chesterfield.

“Through forward-looking hard work, we have established a mutually positive and productive relationship with the local community and have been warmly welcomed by them.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have nearly 250,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like. Our reviews reveal the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Reviews of Belvedere House show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in the East Midlands. It is a huge achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.