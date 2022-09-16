RSPCA asks for help after five French Bulldog type puppies found in woods

The days-old pups – who have not even opened their eyes yet – were found in a container by a member of the public on Monday (September 12) who rushed them to the vets.

Amazingly, all five pups have survived their ordeal and are being hand-reared by foster carers in the city – something that requires someone on hand to feed them every two hours through the night.

Animal lead at the branch in Attercliffe, Hayley Crooks said: “We don’t know who their mum is but what we do know is that they are now in the best place to have a real shot at survival.

“These pups were found in the woods by a very caring member of the public who got them straight to the vets.

“They are only a couple of days old – as we say, they have no eyes or ears yet.

“We aren’t certain what breed they are yet, as they could be French Bulldogs or pug crosses – all we know is they have squashed faces and are very small.”

So far only two of the puppies have been given names as their foster carers get to know them – these two are Lenni and Blossom.

Now, the animal welfare charity is appealing for donations to give the pups the best shot at life.

Hayley said: “I think every rescue at the moment is struggling – abandonment has been sky high in 2022.

“At Sheffield’s branch, we appreciate even the smallest of gesture of kindness, even if it’s one puppy pad or a pack of cotton wool.”

The charity is asking anyone who would like to donate to visit their Facebook fundraising page or buy a item through their Amazon wishlist, which is appealing for help to buy dog food, puppy milk and blankets.

The RSPCA has not yet released where the pups were found as an investigation into how they got there is ongoing.

Hayley added that the charity is not yet looking for new homes as the pups are “a long way off” being fit for rehoming.

