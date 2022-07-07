Chesterfield businessman, 70, embarks on 874 mile charity bike ride after son’s brain tumour diagnosis

A Chesterfield business owner is taking on a colossal charity challenge after his son was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumour.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 1:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 1:50 pm

Darryl Claypole, who turned 70 earlier this year, is undertaking a virtual bike ride between John O’Groats and Lands End.

He is aiming to raise £5000 for Brain Tumour Research after his son Tom was diagnosed with a Stage 4 glioblastoma tumour in August 2021 at the age of 39.

Darryl, the managing director of Chesterfield-based City Couriers Direct, is splitting the ride over 29 days. He started the challenge on July 1, and will ride between 30-40 miles every day until the end of the month.

Darryl will ride hundreds of miles over the course of this month.

He said: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other type of cancer, but historically, only 1% of the national spend on cancer research gets spent on this devastating disease.

“When Tom got his diagnosis we were determined to raise as much money as possible.”

Darryl and his family are taking on a number of other challenges in the coming months. His wife Sylvia will take on a biplane wing walk, and the couple will summit Ben Nevis – the tallest mountain in the UK.

Darryl’s fundraiser can be found here.

