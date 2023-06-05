The business, which specialises in cold storage solutions for the food sector, partnered with The Boparan Charitable Trust to present teenager Mase with a specialist lightweight wheelchair.

Mase, 18 and from Loughborough, has hydrocephalus and global development delay – conditions that causes brain damage and has reduced Mase’s movement and the time he is able to spend with his three siblings.

Mase was presented with the wheelchair at Magnavale's Chesterfield offices

The new chair will allow the family to spend more time together and also allow Mase to enjoy dance lessons and realise his dream of performing in his local carnival. The chair was presented at Magnavale’s offices in Holmewood.

Lee Sefton, group health and safety manager for Magnavale, said: “We are over the moon to be able to support Mase and his family in this way. He deserves to be able to realise his dream and we cannot wait to see the photos of him performing at (a) carnival.”

Kayleigh Biggs, Events and Fundraising Manager for the Boparan Charitable Trust said “It is an absolute pleasure to help make Mase’s dreams come true, we would not be able to do it without the amazing support of the team at Magnavale”.

