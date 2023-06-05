Police appeal for witnesses after flowers and urn stolen from Dame Vivian Westwood‘s grave in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police were called to a reported theft from the grave of fashion designer Dame Vivian Westwood in Chapel Brow in Tintwistle, just after 6.20pm on Sunday, May 28.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and have urged those who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight on Sunday, May 21 and midday on Sunday, May 28 to come forward.

Officers are appealing with witnesses to come forward

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*326238: