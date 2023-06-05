News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Police appeal for witnesses after flowers and urn stolen from Dame Vivian Westwood‘s grave in Derbyshire

Officers are searching for witnesses after some flowers and an urn were taken from Dame Vivian Westwood‘s grave in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a reported theft from the grave of fashion designer Dame Vivian Westwood in Chapel Brow in Tintwistle, just after 6.20pm on Sunday, May 28.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and have urged those who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight on Sunday, May 21 and midday on Sunday, May 28 to come forward.

READ THIS: Shocking photos show car that burst into flames – causing delays along busy Derbyshire A-road

Officers are appealing with witnesses to come forwardOfficers are appealing with witnesses to come forward
Officers are appealing with witnesses to come forward
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*326238:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or use any of the online reporting tools on the force website or Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.