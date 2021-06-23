Chesterfield Burger King giving away FREE Whoppers today - how to get one

All people need to do is go in to the restaurant on Brimington Road and use the offer in the Burger King app to order a Whopper, usually priced around £4.49, free of charge.

Soco Nunez, marketing director at Burger King UK, said: “After the year we’ve all had, we wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate all things Whopper, so we’ve brought back Whopper Day!

Yum!

“We are looking forward to fans being able to get their hands on our hero product for free.

“We’re certainly making it a summer to remember at Burger King and are excited to be able to see customers enjoying these deals in-store too.”

Deals are set to continue through the next few weeks, giving Burger King fans exclusive access to bargains until July 6.

To access the deals, people can download the Burger King app via Google Play here or App Store here.