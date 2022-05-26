Chesterfield bridal studio unveils new range of unique wedding dresses

Emma Swain relocated her Nora Eve bridal business to The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road and started 2022 with a packed-out launch party in January.
The uber cool studio is proving popular, with brides travelling from all over the UK to enjoy the experience.
Nora Eve stocks some of the best worldwide designers in the area including Emma’s UK label Ella Kate, Rebecca Ingram, Jolie by Berta, Maggie Sottero, Mori Lee, Madi Lane and Ruby Lu.
Sought-after brand Made With Love is the latest addition to the showroom. Made With Love is committed to designing and producing unique wedding dresses of the highest quality. Only stocked in UK’s top showrooms, Nora Eve is proud to have secured the brand for local brides.
With prices from £850 to £3,500 there are dresses to suit every budget. Head to the website www.noraevebridal.co.uk to view the dresses they have in store.
Emma said: “At Nora Eve we welcome and represent every woman, everywhere. We celebrate each and every bride’s unique, natural beauty and feel honoured to experience the happiness in every special moment created within our studio. We are a close team of girls helping brides find their inner confidence since 2012 and we feel truly blessed to enjoy every day loving what we do”.
The studio includes private fitting rooms and a Boujee bar area serving cocktails from the Drunk in Love menu.
It’s been 10 years since Nora Eve opened its doors and they will be celebrating at the end of the year with a brides ball.
Nora Eve is open every day apart from Wednesday. Business hours are: Monday and Tuesday 10am to 5pm, Thursday – 12noon to 8pm, Friday – 10am to 8pm, Saturday – 10am to 6pm, Sunday – 10am to 6pm. To find out more visit the website www.noraevebridal.co.uk, call 01246 239 307, text 07940 552 442 or email: [email protected]