Chesterfield bridal studio unveils new range of unique wedding dresses

Nora Eve are now stockists of the Made With Love brand which includes the Louie wedding dress.

Emma Swain relocated her Nora Eve bridal business to The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road and started 2022 with a packed-out launch party in January.

The uber cool studio is proving popular, with brides travelling from all over the UK to enjoy the experience.

Nora Eve stocks some of the best worldwide designers in the area including Emma’s UK label Ella Kate, Rebecca Ingram, Jolie by Berta, Maggie Sottero, Mori Lee, Madi Lane and Ruby Lu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harlow dress from the Made With Love collection.

Sought-after brand Made With Love is the latest addition to the showroom. Made With Love is committed to designing and producing unique wedding dresses of the highest quality. Only stocked in UK’s top showrooms, Nora Eve is proud to have secured the brand for local brides.

With prices from £850 to £3,500 there are dresses to suit every budget. Head to the website www.noraevebridal.co.uk to view the dresses they have in store.

Emma said: “At Nora Eve we welcome and represent every woman, everywhere. We celebrate each and every bride’s unique, natural beauty and feel honoured to experience the happiness in every special moment created within our studio. We are a close team of girls helping brides find their inner confidence since 2012 and we feel truly blessed to enjoy every day loving what we do”.

The studio includes private fitting rooms and a Boujee bar area serving cocktails from the Drunk in Love menu.

The Elsie dress from the Made With Love collection.

It’s been 10 years since Nora Eve opened its doors and they will be celebrating at the end of the year with a brides ball.