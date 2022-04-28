11 wedding venues in Derbyshire and the Peak District: best places to celebrate getting married

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the best wedding venues that Derbyshire has to offer and put them into this list.
1. Hargate Hall
Hargate Hall, Hargate Hall Road, Wormhill, Buxton, SK17 8TA. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 76 Google Reviews). "Fantastic experience, excellent service and stunning venue. Would highly recommend!"
2. Stancliffe Hall
Stancliffe Hall, Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, Matlock, DE4 2HJ. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 36 Google Reviews). "If you are looking for a stunning location for your wedding look no further than Stancliffe Hall."
3. Stretton Manor Barn
Stretton Manor Barn, Straw Lane, Chesterfield, DE55 6EX. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 32 Google Reviews). "Brilliant wedding venue!! Beautiful surroundings and very tasteful decor."
4. Osmaston Park
Osmaston Park, Quilow Lane, Osmaston, Ashbourne, DE6 1LW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 120 Google Reviews). "Absolutely loved everything about Osmaston Park for our wedding. Couldn't have asked for a more beautiful place to get married."
