Derbyshire contains plenty of great venues to celebrate a marriage.

11 wedding venues in Derbyshire and the Peak District: best places to celebrate getting married

Here’s a list of Derbyshire’s best wedding venues, for couples out there looking to tie the knot.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:23 am

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the best wedding venues that Derbyshire has to offer and put them into this list.

Do you agree with our choices? Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Hargate Hall

Hargate Hall, Hargate Hall Road, Wormhill, Buxton, SK17 8TA. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 76 Google Reviews). "Fantastic experience, excellent service and stunning venue. Would highly recommend!"

2. Stancliffe Hall

Stancliffe Hall, Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, Matlock, DE4 2HJ. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 36 Google Reviews). "If you are looking for a stunning location for your wedding look no further than Stancliffe Hall."

3. Stretton Manor Barn

Stretton Manor Barn, Straw Lane, Chesterfield, DE55 6EX. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 32 Google Reviews). "Brilliant wedding venue!! Beautiful surroundings and very tasteful decor."

4. Osmaston Park

Osmaston Park, Quilow Lane, Osmaston, Ashbourne, DE6 1LW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 120 Google Reviews). "Absolutely loved everything about Osmaston Park for our wedding. Couldn't have asked for a more beautiful place to get married."

