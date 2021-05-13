Todd Findlay from Holmgate, came up with the idea to part with his luscious locks back in the first lockdown but finally said goodbye to his topknot on May 1.

The seven-year-old has crowdfunded nearly £900 for the Steven Miller Foundation – a mental health charity set up in tribute to Steven, a close family friend and a footballer of New Inn Tupton Football Club, who took his own life in July 2018.

Donations raised by Todd will go towards counselling for people struggling with mental health problems and his current total which has exceeded his initial £300 target, would afford someone three month’s worth of sessions.

Todd Findlay, 7, has raised nearly £900 for the Steven Miller Foundation by chopping his hair off.

Steven’s daughter Angel Miller joined the primary school student and his family at Barber Dan’z on North Wingfield Road and helped cut off the seven-year-old’s ponytail.

Todd’s mother Rona Fantom, who was also close to the well-known footballer, set up the Just Giving page for her son’s fundraiser on April 17.

She said: “Steven was a very important part of his life and a huge part of our families heart.

"Todd just really wants to help people all the time, I am really proud of him.”

Todd and Steven.

Over lockdown, the seven-year-old who is now sporting a short back and sides after his trim, wrote a letter to the NHS thanking staff for their hard work during the pandemic and dropped off chocolates with his mum for Covid-19 patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Teachers at Todd’s school, along with family and friends have all donated to his fundraiser for the Steven Miller Foundation.

Rona added: "I wasn't sure if we would even raise [the initial £300] but we were determined to try but everyone has been so supportive.

"We are so grateful, I couldn't believe it.

The seven-year-old decided he wanted to use his post lockdown haircut to raise money for the mental health charity.

"I think it's just amazing, you always know people struggle with their mental health but when it happens so close to you, you just want to help in any way you can.

"It's nice because we can feel close to Steven as well and to do something for him and it means even more because the foundation is in his name.”

You can view the donation page here.

Steven's daughter Angel helped cut Todd's hair off at Barber Dan'z.

Todd's hair before he got it cut earlier this month.