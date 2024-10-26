Chesterfield boss set to reward his staff with £1,000 bonuses – after 17 neighbours win big on People’s Postcode Lottery

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 09:21 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
A kind-hearted company boss from Chesterfield has vowed to give all of his staff a £1,000 bonus – after winning People’s Postcode Lottery.

Emotional Chris Dell, 61, broke down as he made the pledge to his 10 employees after being presented with a bumper £100,000 cheque.

The self-storage firm owner said: “I’m going to treat the staff at work, especially with that amount, because we’re a close team and it would be nice to put a smile on their faces. 

“We’ve got ten people in the team and £10,000 of it will go to them. They’ll get £1,000 each. People might say ‘why would you do that?’ It’s because we are a team. 

“The team that we have helps grow the business and I’d like to think if you look after the company, the company will look after you.”

Chris celebrated his windfall with 17 neighbours in Newbold after S41 8QT bagged the Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, October 26. Every ticket was worth £50,000, but Chris and nearby neighbour Tracy Moulton doubled their prizes with two tickets. 

Chris was left stunned when he saw the size of his windfall, but believes in spreading his good fortune.

He said: “I don’t think I’m greedy, if I get lucky then I always think you should make someone else smile. Spread that love, spread that happiness. Let’s not be greedy and share it. 

“It’s nice to know that local charities will be helped as well. With that amount, that can mean such a lot to a lot of charities.”

“I’m absolutely over the moon. I haven’t really slept since I got told I had won something. I’ll take a few friends out for a nice meal. An Indian or a steak and a bottle of champagne. I might have a headache tomorrow.”

Becky Aspinall, 46, laughed as she revealed she'll spend her money on her two daughters, aged 16 and 15 – and some home improvements.

Gripping her £50,000 cheque, the mum-of-two said: “We’ll have a holiday and then I’m going to get my drive done. Then when I win next time and you come to my door, the drive will look better.

“My oldest daughter will want driving lessons. She’s 17 in January. The other one will want trainers.

“The kids want to go somewhere they’ve never been before, but it’s narrowing it down. They’re looking between Portugal and Croatia.”

Becky, who works for a financial advisor's firm, added: “It’s nice to see people that live on the street. This is not something you do every day.”

Water worker John Lawson, 55, waved his £50,000 cheque as he hailed the ‘community’ win.

John – who shares two kids and two grandchildren with partner, care support worker Sally Hebdige, 57 – said: “The community has got it – happy days. Everyone has a share in it, and obviously the charities.”

He added: “We’ll have a holiday and we’ll probably be getting a phone call from the grandkids. We like Fuerteventura. It would be nice to put a down payment on a place.”

Brian Gregory, 57, is eyeing a set of custom golf clubs with his £50,000 – before wife Lynn, also 57, and daughter Elisha, 21, hit him with their wish lists.

The maintenance engineer said: “I’m going to get golf clubs fitted. I normally get them online, but I’ll go to a pro golf place and see what suits me.

“My daughter will be very happy. We’re helping her move out.”

Lynn laughed: “I’m having a new wardrobe full of clothes, handbags, shoes, perfume. And I’ll buy my daughter exactly the same.

“He may buy one golf club.”

Brian added: “It’s good to win with neighbours. I’m pleased for everyone. It’s a nice, quiet area.”

The winners all joined Postcode Lottery to support local, national and international charities.

