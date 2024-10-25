Do you remember these lost attractions across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – that were once popular places for families to visit during half term in the 80s and 90s?

Published 25th Oct 2024
If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire during the 80s and 90s, these well-loved attractions will be rooted firmly in your memories from half term breaks gone by.

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

How many of them have you visited during half term breaks in the past, and which ones would you like to see return?

1. Popular destinations during school holidays

The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later.

2. American Adventure, Ilkeston

The American Adventure theme park near Ilkeston was popular in the 80s and 90s with Derbyshire residents. The park opened in 1987 and was closed down 30 years later.

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

3. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

4. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

