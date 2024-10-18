Moving black and white photos show how life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Nov 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 09:33 BST
These evocative photos show a glimpse into life in north Derbyshire decades ago.

The pictures include how Matlock looked 50 years ago, as well as Queen’s Park in Chesterfield, and Christmas time in Ripley.

There is also pictures of Riber Castle, the Heights of Abraham, Buxton Thermal Baths and Buxton Crescent.

You can view plenty more retro galleries from across Derbyshire, here.

A view of Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in the 1950's. A bus is outside the Regal cinema on right. Davy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops is on the left.

1. Burlington Street, Chesterfield

A view of Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in the 1950's. A bus is outside the Regal cinema on right. Davy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops is on the left. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Photo Sales
The Ripley Christmas lights on Oxford St in December 1986.

2. 9a7d92c8-10f9-4d69-b220-33a9a214d046

The Ripley Christmas lights on Oxford St in December 1986. Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
Bakewell's busy streets in 1975.

3. Bakewell, 1975

Bakewell's busy streets in 1975. Photo: Star

Photo Sales
Matlock Bath pictured in November 1975.

4. Matlock Bath

Matlock Bath pictured in November 1975. Photo: Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldMatlockQueen's ParkRipley
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice