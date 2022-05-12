Chesterfield born actor cast as Robbie Williams in new film by director of The Greatest Showman hangs out with former Take That star in Australia

Jonno Davies has been cast as Robbie in his younger adult life in the film to be directed by Michael Gracey, who was at the helm of The Greatest Showman.

On Twitter, Jonno said: “I’m playing Robbie Williams in his musical biopic ‘Better Man’, alongside an incredible cast and the legend himself.”

Jonno is blocked from talking to the press about the film which is currently being shot in Melbourne, southern Australia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonno Davies has been cast as a young adult Robbie Williams in the film Better Man.

His dad Ian said: “He has been spending time with Robbie and they’ve got to know each other very well."

Due for release in 2023, Better Man looks at the rollercoaster life of one of the best-selling artists of all time, from being catapulted to stardom as a teenager in the biggest boy band to a successful solo career and the demons that Robbie has battled both on and off stage.

Jonno, who is 29 and now lives in London, appeared on the TV soap Holby City in 2021 alongside his partner Rachel Bright whom he married the following month.

He was cast in the Amazon Prime series Hunters as Tobias two years ago and was among the cast of the 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service in which he played Lee Unwin.

Robbie Williams performing in New York City in 2003 (photo: Getty Images/Frank Micelotta).

Jonno moved to New York in 2017 to star in an off-Broadway production of A Clockwork Orange, having toured Europe and Asia with the show which enjoyed a sell-out run in London.

He trained for his profession at the Italia Conti Academy of Performing Arts after being educated at Barlborough Hall School.

Born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Jonno lived in Woodthorpe, near Staveley, as a young child.

His grandmother, Betty Davies, lives in Bolsover and Jonno has many relatives around the Chesterfield area.

Robbie Williams is currently in Melbourne, Australia, working on the film shoot of Better Man. (photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images).