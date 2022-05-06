Chesterfield Casa Hotel bars manager designs special edition cocktail to celebrate show's premiere

Adam Stickler and Hayley Mitchell, who star in The Crooked Spire, were among the first to taste the sparkling tipple at Casa Hotel.

The Crooked Spire Sling cocktail has been designed by Joe Mantle, bars manager at Casa Hotel, and includes Chesterfield Pomegranate Gin, Amontillado sherry, Aperol, fresh lemon juice, topped with Franklin and Sons Rhubarb Tonic Water with Hibiscus.

The cocktail is now on sale in the hotel’s Barca Bar until May 21, 2022.

Adam Stickler and Hayley Mitchell enjoy a Crooked Spire Sling with Joe Mantle at Barca Bar in the Casa Hotel.

Hayley said: “The Crooked Spire Sling was really refreshing and it was lovely to toast the show with my wonderful co-star Adam Stickler after a hard day rehearsing. Everyone in Chesterfield has been so welcoming and we’re really looking forward to putting on a great show for the town, which celebrates the iconic crooked spire.”

Production crew and cast members are now all in Chesterfield rehearsing for the show which opens at the Pomegranate this month.

Jake Smith, director, who directed the UK tour of Sleepy Hollow and worked on Sting’s The Last Ship said: “It’s great to have everyone together in one physical space and eager to create the final polished show. So far everyone’s been rehearsing at home and practising singing together over Zoom, so it’s fantastic to actually be here in Chesterfield, rehearsing within a stone’s throw of the actual spire itself.”

Adam Stickler who plays the lead role of John said: “It’s wonderful to be here in Chesterfield, being able to breathe life into our characters in the place where the show is actually set.”

The Crooked Spire is based on the book of the same name by Chris Nickson. It follows the story of John the Carpenter who travels to Chesterfield from York to work on the construction of the spire on top of St Mary and All Saints Church (later to be known as the ‘crooked spire’). John is suspected of murdering the master carpenter but clears his name with the help of new friends. He also falls for the charms of local seamstress, Katherine.

Hayley Mitchell, who plays the seamstress, said: “Katherine is a great role – strong and independent; she doesn’t give in to John’s charms so easily. She’s lost both parents and is single-handedly raising her young brother. I think the audience will have great compassion for her.”