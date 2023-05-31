News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Chesterfield bar owners celebrate winning battle for longer opening hours

Owners of a Chesterfield bar have thrown a party to celebrate winning their battle for longer opening hours and thank their customers for supporting them.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st May 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:58 BST

Mason’s Bar on Station Road, Whittington Moor, has now been given permission to open until midnight by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Owners Sarah and Dan Mason said: “We can now progress and succeed further with the business and try and bring a good night out with something for everyone back to Whittington Moor. We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and backing us from the beginning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple held a party in the bar on Sunday to celebrate the new opening hours. Up until the granting of the extension, Mason’s Bar was only able to open until 10pm while other nearby licensed premises stayed open longer.

Sarah and Dan Mason have won their battle for longer opening hours at Mason's Bar on Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.Sarah and Dan Mason have won their battle for longer opening hours at Mason's Bar on Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Sarah and Dan Mason have won their battle for longer opening hours at Mason's Bar on Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Most Popular

A petition with more than 200 signatures supported the Masons’ original bid for extended opening hours until 2am but this application was refused by the council in February.

Related topics:ChesterfieldStation RoadChesterfield Borough Council