Mason’s Bar on Station Road, Whittington Moor, has now been given permission to open until midnight by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Owners Sarah and Dan Mason said: “We can now progress and succeed further with the business and try and bring a good night out with something for everyone back to Whittington Moor. We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and backing us from the beginning.”

The couple held a party in the bar on Sunday to celebrate the new opening hours. Up until the granting of the extension, Mason’s Bar was only able to open until 10pm while other nearby licensed premises stayed open longer.

