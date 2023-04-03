Mason’s Bar on Whittington Moor has made a renewed bid to the borough council to extend opening hours from 10pm to midnight daily. A previous application for longer hours was refused by the planning authority in February.

Seventeen letters from customers and members of the public have supported the latest bid by owners Dan and Sarah Mason, who spent more than £10,000 on creating their bar in a former empty shop on Station Road.

Madelaine Robinson said: “This is a local business that needs supporting in the current climate. Other premises nearby are able to operate under normal licensing hours, it doesn't make sense for this business not to be able to as well. Please support the survival and development of this amazing business!”

Sarah and Dan, who previously ran Jaceys Bar, have a premises licence permitting the serving of alcohol until 2am at Mason’s Bar. Kevin Pedly wrote: “It’s hard to understand that although the liquor licence has been granted until late, as was their previous premises three doors away, that planning is hindering rather than helping their progress. Why, when Chesterfield is looking to the future, have the town planning stopped one of the town’s best landladies striving to improve Whittington Moor?”

Neil Smith commented: “Since lockdowns many households have become reclusive. The bar that Dan and Sarah have produced in such a short space of time is literally an extension to your front room. It welcomes families with their themed afternoons, is pet friendly. I can walk in at any point and have a good conversation and is clearly a massive hit in the local community."

Natalie Marks wrote: "As a former landlady in the area the local pubs here need support and decent opening hours. The owners’ previous business was a great place to attract locals and members of the public visiting nearby restaurants. Sarah and Dan are sensible with their rules and public service they just need a later closing time in order to match with the other pubs on Moor which has a great community, with Pub Watch in place locally and noise kept to a minimum I see no reason why they should need to close early."