Chelsea fan ‘couldn’t help but root for the Spireites’

Rachel Howard was born and raised in Chesterfield (where her family still lives), but has lived in London for the past 15 years supporting her local side Chelsea.

However when her hometown club were lucky enough to face the European Champions in the FA cup third round draw she couldn’t help but root for the Spireites.

Rachel said: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to attend such a huge match for Chesterfield FC and the atmosphere when Asante scored was electric. Even in the Chelsea end where we were sitting as season ticket holders, the Chelsea fans around us extended their congratulations! We can now proudly boast that Chesterfield scored against the European Champions.”

James Rowe’s men put in a display full of heart and character as they exited the FA Cup at the third round stage with their heads held high.